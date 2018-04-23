Kasganj violence: SIT to submit first chargesheet in the case today

Kasganj violence in Uttar Pradesh (Image IE)

The Special Investigation team which was formed to investigate the ‘Kasganj’ communal violence will submit its first charge sheet in the case today. The violence took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj city on January 27, a day after the Republic Day where a youth was killed during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’. The call for yatra was given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ajab Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said, “I would be filing a chargesheet in the case against 18 arrested accused on Monday because the 90-day stipulated period for filing it would end on April 25 (Wednesday).” Singh also added that all the accused in the case are local Hindus. However, he added that one of the accused is still absconding.

“Of the 18, six have obtained bail from the high court and others are still lodged in jail. The police are looking for one Satish Gupta, who is on the run. Gupta was among the (first) 13 persons named in FIR,” said Singh to IE.

The probe relating to the blaze of the Muslim owned shops in the city’s Kotwali area is still pending. “The investigation in the case is still pending as police are yet to identify the other accused involved,’’ he said to IE.

According to IE, the accused have been charged under India Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 147 (rioting),148 (rioting with deadly weapons) 336 (act endangering life or personal safety), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 427 (causing damage to amount of Rs 50) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

On January 26, sparring groups of Hindus and Muslims, who started with hurling stones at each other, later fired shots during the yatra, which left a youth named Abhishek Gupta (22) dead. However, the next day witnessed a fresh spate of violence during which several Muslim-owned shops were gutted in retaliation to Gupta’s death. According to police, a mob pelted stones and resorted to arson on January 27 during protests against Abhishek Gupta’s killing. Then Kasganj City Station House Officer Ritudaman Singh has lodged an FIR naming 13 Hindus and 100-150 unidentified people.

“Of the 13, 12 were arrested. During the investigation, the police found the role of six more people and they were arrested,’’ said a police officer.

The violence resulted in UP government’s transferring Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh to a less significant post. Piyush Srivastava was appointed the new Kasganj SP. Singh was sent to Police Training School, Meerut, in the same rank.