Kasauli murder case: Accused Vijay Singh held from Mathura, says killed Shail Bala Sharma because she ‘refused to accept bribe’

Demolition of unauthorised construction under progress at Kasauli in Solan district on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Prime accused in the murder case of a government lady officer in Kasauli has made a sensational revelation. Accused Vijay Singh, who was taken into custody by a joint team of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday evening from Mathura, has said that he planned to kill Shail Bala Sharma after she refused to accept a bribe.

A Times of India report said that during an initial round of interrogation, Vijay said that he had tried to bribe the officer in a bid to circumvent the Supreme Court order but she refused to accept his offer. This, he said, irked him and he took the extreme step.

Vijay, a hotelier, is accused of killing Assistant Town and Country planner Shail Bala Sharma outside his hotel in Kasauli where she had gone to supervise a demolition drive at the behest of the Supreme Court. The lady was shot dead by Vijay after he and his mother Nayani Devi engaged in a verbal argument with Sharma outside Narayani Guest House here. Vijay had allegedly fired three rounds leaving the officer dead and injuring one more seriously.

After killing Sharma, Vijay fled to a nearby forest. He later hired a taxi and took shelter in Mathura. According to media reports, Vijay’s location was first traced in Delhi and later in Mathura. Acting on a tip-off, cops launched an operation and nabbed him. During questioning, Vijay also disclosed that he intended to escape to Nepal.

File photo of Vijay Singh who is accused of shooting dead officer Shail Bala in Kasauli (Source: PTI)

Sharma’s murder sent shockwaves within the government circles. The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the matter and rapped the Himachal Pradesh government for not providing adequate security to officers. It also said that the non-implementation of rules led to the unfortunate death. It has now asked the government to file an affidavit detailing what steps have been taken to check illegal construction by hotels and resorts in the state.

The Supreme Court had last month ordered to demolish illegal constructions in 13 hotels in Solan region. The SC had passed this order while hearing pleas of hotel owners who had challenged NGT’s last year order to demolish illegal constructions that were affecting natural resources and environment.