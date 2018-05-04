Kasauli killing: Shaved moustache and changing locations – the many tricks Vijay Singh used to evade arrest

Vijay Singh was arrested on Thursday evening. (Source: PTI)

Vijay Singh, owner of the Narayani Guest House in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli and accused of killing a woman officer leading a demolition drive against the illegal construction, was finally nabbed on Thursday evening in a joint operation by the Himachal and Delhi Police. The arrest took place one day after the Himachal Police had released Singh’s photograph and offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any clues. The task wasn’t an easy one as Singh did everything possible to evade his arrest.

To begin with, he kept changing his appearance which made it difficult to identify Singh. He reportedly shaved his moustache and trimmed his hair. The next step was to keep changing locations to avoid being caught.

Solan SP Mohit Chawla revealed that Singh even stayed near the Mathura refinery and the Banke Bihari temple. He was eventually caught sitting near a temple.

“The accused was arrested from Mathura in a joint operation by the Himachal and the Delhi Police. He would be brought to Himachal after obtaining transit remand. The police would interrogate him and recover the weapon used for shooting the officer,” DGP Sita Ram Mardi said in Shimla.

Interestingly, the Mathura police said they were not informed about the operation. “Neither I was informed nor Kotwali Vrindaban about the joint operation by the Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

Vijay had allegedly fired and killed Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala Sharma, who had reached his family’s Narayani Guest House in Kasauli while leading a demolition drive against illegal constructions on Tuesday.

The state government has decided to confer the ‘Himachal Gaurav Puruskar’ on the lady officer.

Even the Supreme Court had pulled up the state authorities for their failure to ensure safety to the government officials. “We might stop passing any orders if you are going to kill people,” a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta had said.