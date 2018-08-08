Karunanidhi wins Marina battle! Stalin, Kanimozhi break down, supporters celebrate after Madras HC verdict – Watch video

Late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi has won his last battle as the Madras High Court allowed his body to be buried at Marina Beach.

Late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi has won his last battle as the Madras High Court allowed his body to be buried at Marina Beach. Karunanidhi will be laid to rest next to his mentor and DMK founder CN Annadurai at the Anna Memorial mausoleum complex. A division bench of the court comprising Acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and S S Sundar passed the order on a petition filed by the DMK at a special hearing.

DMK Working President MK Stalin breaks down after the Madras HC allowed Marina memorial for former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi #KalaignarNoMore pic.twitter.com/ycePrDM1em — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 8, 2018

The verdict came after DMK moved the court hours after the state government announced its inability to allot burial space on the Marina beach citing legal hurdles. Karunanidhi’s son and DMK Working President MK Stalin along with sister Kanimozhi broke down after the Madras HC allowed Marina memorial for M. Karunanidhi. DMK supporters also started celebrating at the Rajaji Hall and outside Madras High Court. “The DMK’s plea for the burial of Kalaignar’s body near Anna memorial has been accepted by the Madras High Court. The court further directed Tamil Nadu government to ensure & establish a memorial for Kalaignar’s”, said V Kannadasan, DMK’s lawyer.

On Tuesday, M K Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader’s mentor C N Annadurai at the Marina. A government statement said it was “unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras High Court and legal complications.” Hence, the government is prepared to allot a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj, it said.

Earlier, soon after the court resumed the hearing on the DMK’s plea, which was adjourned in the wee hours today, all five petitions challenging former chief minister late Jayalalithaa’s burial at the Marina on different grounds were dismissed as withdrawn. These petitions had been cited by the government for denying permission to bury the DMK stalwart on the beach, which also has memorials to former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and his protegee Jayalalithaa.