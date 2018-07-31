Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi visits ailing DMK chief at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai

Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi to visit Chennai to meet ailing DMK chief at Kauvery Hospital today

Karunanidhi health Live Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today visited Chennai-based Kauveri Hospital where he met ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, he said that the former Tamil Nadu CM is recovering well. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo was admitted to the hospital on Saturday due to some age-related ailments. According to the medical bulleting issued by the hospital on Sunday, Karunanidhi continues to be in the ICU under the supervision of doctors. Meanwhile, several DMK leaders including MK Stalin and A Raja have urged supporters waiting outside the Kauvery Hospital to go back home. They have also advised people not to believe rumours and assured that Karunanidhi was responding to the treatment. Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. He had undergone a procedure at the Kauvery Hospital for replacement of a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe normally. Supporters, in large numbers, continue to stay put outside the hospital praying for their leader’s early recovery.