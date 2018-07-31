Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi visits ailing DMK chief at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai

Karunanidhi health Live Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today visited Chennai-based Kauveri Hospital where he met ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, he said that the former Tamil Nadu CM is recovering well. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo was admitted to the hospital on Saturday due to some age-related ailments. According to the medical bulleting issued by the hospital on Sunday, Karunanidhi continues to be in the ICU under the supervision of doctors. Meanwhile, several DMK leaders including MK Stalin and A Raja have urged supporters waiting outside the Kauvery Hospital to go back home. They have also advised people not to believe rumours and assured that Karunanidhi was responding to the treatment. Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. He had undergone a procedure at the Kauvery Hospital for replacement of a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe normally. Supporters, in large numbers, continue to stay put outside the hospital praying for their leader’s early recovery.
According to the Kauvery Hospital, Karunanidhi (94) is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. The five time Tamil Nadu CM, who has never lost an assembly election in the 13 times he had contested, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at 1.30 am after his blood pressure dipped. Anxiety about his health condition reached a peak late on Sunday with all the family members and senior party leaders rushing to the hospital as he developed some breathing trouble.
On Monday, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that party president continues to be in the intensive care unit (ICU) and has been moving his hands and legs. "Karunanidhi's condition is now stable after a minor setback in the form of breathing problem on Sunday night. The doctors at Kauvery Hospital are monitoring his condition."
Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and others meet DMK Working President MK Stalin to inquire about his father and DMK Chief M Karunanidhi's health at a hospital, in Chennai on Monday.
