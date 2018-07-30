Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: Crowds outside Kauvery Hospital pray for Thalaiva’s speedy recovery, doctors say DMK chief better now

Karunanidhi health Live updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamy and Dy CM O. Panneerselvam visited Kauvery hospital to see DMK supremo. “I have just met him in Kauvery hospital, he is better and is recovering well,” Indian Express quoted Palaniswami as saying after meeting Karunanidhi. Palaniswami told reporters that the DMK chief’s health condition is “stable…he is well…a medical team is attending on him… Me and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam along with DMK party working president M K Stalin and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi visited him in person,” PTI reported. State ministers including Law minister C Ve Shanmugam accompanied the Chief Minister to the hospital.
DMK president and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s health has shown improvement and remains stable, doctors treating him said on Monday morning, three days after he was admitted to the hospital. The veteran leader is suffering from urinary tract infection and age-related ailments and was reportedly unwell from Wednesday. He is currently under the supervision of a team of doctors in the ICU of the hospital. Karunanidhi’s wife, his son and DMK’s working president MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, Rajya Sabha MP, are at the hospital for last three days. On Sunday, scores of DMK supporters had gathered outside the hospital here to inquire about the health of the ailing leader who had served as the CM of Tamil Nadu five times between 1969 and 2011.
In a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Sunday evening, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of the hospital, said that a team of expert doctors are continuously monitoring the clinical condition of Karunanidhi and with active medical support, he is showing improvement. Karunanidhi was being kept under a supervision of doctors at his Gopalapuram residence for a few days before he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after doctors reported a sharp decline in his blood pressure. Meanwhile, to wish their leader speedy recovery, people are praying outside the hospital day and night.
Representatives of Sri Lanka President, Maithripala Sirisena, visited Kauvery hospital to meet DMK supremo. A letter from Sirisena is also submitted to MK Stalin wishing speedy recovery of the veteran leader.
NCP President Sharad Pawar meets DMK leader MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at Kauvery hospital in Chennai. Karunanidhi is undergoing treatment here.
For the first time, the veteran leader became the CM of Tamil Nadu in 1969. He was elected as an MLA from Saidapet seat.
Karunanidhi has been a powerful and influential name in Tamil Nadu's politics. The veteran politician is a 5-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin.
DMK leader and former Union minister A Raja on Sunday visited his party president at the hospital. Speaking to reporters later, the DMK leader urged public and supporters ignore all rumours regarding Karunanidhi’s health condition. According to him, Karunanidhi was critical for a "short period". "He is stable now. Critical care treatment is being given now. Do not believe in rumours."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, who was on an official visit to Salem, returned Chennai late last night.