Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK president’s condition critical after ‘some setback’, wife visits him at Kauvery hospital

The health condition of DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi continues to remain critical, doctors attending the nonagenarian leader at Chennai-based Kauvery hospital said on Monday. The hospital said that proper medication is being given to the five-time CM who has been keeping unwell for past two weeks. The leader’s wife Dayalu Ammal today visited him at the hospital, her first visit to the hospital since Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a drop in his blood pressure. Ammal was brought to the hospital on a wheelchair by the couple’s third son MK Tamilarasu. Several leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu have so far visited the ailing leader in Chennai. On July 26, the Kauvery hospital had in a medical bulletin said that the 94-year-old is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection and has been on antibiotics and fluids. The hospital is expected to issue a bulletin later today.