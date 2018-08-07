Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK patriarch critical; Kanimozhi meets crowd outside Kauvery Hospital

​​​
Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi continues to remain critical with doctors treating him at Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital facing 'challenge' in keeping his vital organs functioning.

Aug 07, 2018 9:12 am
Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi continues to remain critical with doctors treating him at Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital saying that keeping his vital organs functioning was a ‘challenge’. On Monday, the health of the DMK president had declined, sparking concerns among party workers and well-wishers who started thronging the Kauvery Hospital where the nonagenarian leader was admitted on July 28 following a sharp dip in his blood pressure. A medical bulletin issued from the Kauvery Hospital last evening said that the 94-year-old former Tamil Nadu CM’s response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis. It added that the five-time CM was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support.

09:12 (IST) 07 Aug 2018
Medical bulletin by Kauvery Hospital

Executive Director of the Kauvery Hospital Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said that there has been a decline in the medical condition of DMK president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the ICU on July 28 following a dip in blood pressure. His condition was stabilised following medical intervention, but on Monday his health declined forcing the hospital to issue a statement. A host of dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu have visited the ailing DMK leader at the hospital over the last few days to inquire about his health.

