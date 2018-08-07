Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK patriarch critical; Kanimozhi meets crowd outside Kauvery Hospital

Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK patriarch critical; Kanimozhi meets crowds outside Kauvery Hospital

Karunanidhi Health Live Updates: DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi continues to remain critical with doctors treating him at Chennai-based Kauvery Hospital saying that keeping his vital organs functioning was a ‘challenge’. On Monday, the health of the DMK president had declined, sparking concerns among party workers and well-wishers who started thronging the Kauvery Hospital where the nonagenarian leader was admitted on July 28 following a sharp dip in his blood pressure. A medical bulletin issued from the Kauvery Hospital last evening said that the 94-year-old former Tamil Nadu CM’s response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis. It added that the five-time CM was being continuously monitored and treated with active medical support.