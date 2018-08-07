Karunanidhi health latest news Thanthi TV LIVE: Kalaignar’s condition is extremely critical; high alert in Chennai, Tamil Nadu



Karunanidhi was admitted to the hosptial on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure. He is in the ICU ever since.

Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable, a city hospital where he is being treated for the 11th day has confirmed on Tuesday. “There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functionscontinue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable,” Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

Press release from Kauvery Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZK27g42GAd — KalaignarKarunanidhi (@kalaignar89) August 7, 2018

Watch Thanthi TV LIVE: Here you can watch the live streamning of all the updates about the health condition of DMK chief Kalaignar Karunanidhi:-

