​​​
  3. Karunanidhi health latest news Thanthi TV LIVE: Kalaignar’s condition is extremely critical; high alert in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Karunanidhi health latest news Thanthi TV LIVE: Kalaignar’s condition is extremely critical; high alert in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Karunanidhi health latest news: Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable.

By: | Updated: August 7, 2018 6:04 PM

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hosptial on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure. He is in the ICU ever since.

Ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi is extremely critical and unstable, a city hospital where he is being treated for the 11th day has confirmed on Tuesday. “There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functionscontinue to deteriorate. His condition is extremely critical and unstable,” Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a bulletin.

Watch Thanthi TV LIVE: Here you can watch the live streamning of all the updates about the health condition of DMK chief Kalaignar Karunanidhi:-

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital on July 28 following a dip in his blood pressure. He is in the ICU ever since.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top