Karunanidhi health condition: Latest update – Kauvery Hospital releases official statement; see full letter here

Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday released an official statement about Karunanidhi's health.

July 31, 2018 7:36 PM
Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday released an official statement about Karunanidhi’s health. The hospital said: “An extended period of hospitalization will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in Karunanidhi’s general health, altered liver functions & haematological parameters. He continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support.”

Many big leaders from all the parties have visited Karunanidhi to enquire about his health. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also visited the former Tamil Nadu CM. Following his visit, Gandhi took to Twitter and said: “I visited Kalaignar today. Wonderful to see that the Tamil fighting spirit that has endeared him to millions, is still strong! I join his fans all around the world, his well-wishers and his family, in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the private hospital to enquire about the health condition of the DMK chief on Sunday.

“Visited Kaveri Hospital and met former Chief Minister Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Met his family members and doctors and enquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Naidu tweeted.

The 94-year-old DMK president, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital yesterday following a dip in his blood pressure.

Besides Naidu, TMC leader Derek O’Brien also visited the hospital.

