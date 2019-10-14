Karti Chidambaram reacts to Jay Shah’s nomination as BCCI Secretary: ‘What if it was me?’

Karti Chidambaram

Congress leader and son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti, on Monday slammed the reported nomination of Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, the election for which is slated to be held later this month. Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP from Sivaganga constituency wondered how the reaction would have been if he was elected during the UPA regime when his father was the minister. “What if I had been “elected” as @BCCI Secretary during UPA when my father was @HMOIndia, how would the “Nationalists” n Bhakts have reacted? , how would the “Nationalists” n Bhakts have reacted? (sic).”

Karti was referring to reports of Jay Shah’s nomination to the board at a time when his father Amit Shah is the Union Home Minister. Apart from Jay Shah as secretary, former India skipper Saurav Ganguly is set to become the next BCCI president with Arun Dhumal, brother of Congress leader Anurag Thakur as the next board Treasurer, reports said.

As per reports, while Jay Shah was not an office-bearer of the Gujarat Cricket Association, he was nominated by the state body. His father and current Union Home minister Amit Shah had stepped down from GCA president earlier this year.

Among others, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, senior Congress leader DY Patil’s son Vijay Patil are also in the fray for BCCI posts. The senior Chidambaram is currently in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case. He was produced before a Delhi court earlier today. On July 18, 2016, the Supreme Court had accepted the Justice RM Lodha Committee’s recommendations on structural changes. The board accordingly got a new constitution that had strict clauses.

Among new guidelines, the rules did not allow those who have crossed 70 years, are ministers or government servants, related to other sports federations or had been office-bearers for nine years cumulative period. However, there are no restrictions on relatives or kin of those who have served the board as long as their boards are supporting them They are free to contest for BCCI if they meet constitutional criteria.