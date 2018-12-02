Kartarput Corridor: Qureshi defends ‘googly’ comments, says linking it to Sikh sentiments misleading

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 9:04 PM

On Thursday, Qureshi had said Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a "googly" to ensure Indian government's presence at the groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

Shah mehmood qureshi, shah mehmood qureshi kartarpur corriddor, kartarpur corridor, sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj news, Qureshi had said Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a “googly” to ensure Indian government’s presence at the groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday defended his controversial “googly”comments, which drew sharp criticism from India, saying that linking his remarks to “Sikh sentiments” was misleading. On Thursday, Qureshi had said Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled a “googly” to ensure Indian government’s presence at the groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

A googly is a leg-spinner’s prize weapon, which is almost undetectable. Qureshi noted that it was the same Indian government that had said it will not engage with Pakistan sent two ministers to the groundbreaking ceremony. Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border in Kartarpur in Punjab province.

Union ministers from India, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, attended the event in Pakistan Punjab province’s Narowal area. Qureshi’s remarks drew strong criticism from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who came down heavily on her Pakistani counterpart saying his comments “exposed” him and that Pakistan has “no respect for Sikh sentiments”.

Qureshi took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the criticisms. “Dragging my comment towards ‘Sikh sentiments’ is a deliberate attempt to misrepresent & mislead. What I said was strictly with ref to bilateral interaction with the Indian Govt,” he tweeted.
“We have deep respect for Sikh sentiments and no amount of distortions or controversies would change it,” he said.

Qureshi also said the Kartarpur Corridor was opened to fulfil the desires of the Sikh community. “In deference to the long-standing desires of our Sikh brethren, we decided to open the Kartarpur Corridor. We have taken this historic initiative in good faith and will carry it forward in good faith,” he tweeted.

Earlier in a series of tweets on Saturday, Swaraj said,”Mr. Foreign Minister of Pakistan – Your ‘googly’ remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but YOU. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play ‘googlies’.”

“Let me explain to you that we were not trapped by your ‘googlies’. Our two Sikh Ministers went to Kartarpur Sahib to offer prayers in the Holy Gurudwara,” she said. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also took exception to Qureshi’s remarks and warned Pakistan that it should not use the Kartarpur Corridor issue and religion to fulfil its “evil designs” of vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in India and particularly in Punjab.

She said the issue was a matter of faith and there is no scope for “one-upmanship” and “petty politics” on it.  “Going to Sri Kartarpur Sahib was a matter of faith for me. Indulging in one-upmanship on this sacred issue is uncalled for. No one was bowled over by any ‘googly’. PM Modi and ministers have only respected sentiments of Sikhs by authoring and participating in this noble initiative,” she said on Friday.

“If you think you will be able to fulfil your evil designs by misusing our religion, you are mistaken…do not use religion to fulfil your evil intentions,” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kartarput Corridor: Qureshi defends ‘googly’ comments, says linking it to Sikh sentiments misleading
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition