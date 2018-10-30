Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara controversy: Sikh-Americans seek PM Narendra Modi’s help over opening of corridor

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 4:51 PM

A Sikh American body on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which would give the community members unhindered access to the historic place in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life.

The Punjab State Assembly has already passed twice a resolution in this regard, the memorandum noted.

A Sikh American body on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help in opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which would give the community members unhindered access to the historic place in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life. Kartarpur is situated in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, close to the Indo-Pak border. A delegation of Sikhs from various parts of the US under the banner of California-based United Sikh Mission submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister at the Indian Embassy here.

The Punjab State Assembly has already passed twice a resolution in this regard, the memorandum noted. “The distance from the border to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib is three km into Pakistan,” the memorandum suggested. “Pilgrims from India will be able to go to Gurdwara with an official Indian ID without having a visa from Pakistan or any other complicated formalities hurting the pilgrims that are not that technology savvy.

Pilgrims must return to India the same day after attending the services,” the memorandum said. Several members of the Hindu community from in and around the Washington DC joined the Sikh delegation to the Indian Embassy to submit the memorandum.

