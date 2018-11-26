Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: As VP Venkaiah Naidu lays foundation stone today, here’s its significance for Sikh pilgrims

Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. (Photo: Youtube)

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will today lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Kartarpur corridor ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan on November 28. The foundation stone laying ceremony will set off the construction of the Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib road corridor that will cross the international border with Pakistan and lead up to the Mann village in Gurdaspur. The ceremony will be attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh along with Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Union Minister of Food Processing.

This integrated development project was decided upon by the Indian government on November 22 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in 2019.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor assumes significance for Sikh pilgrims in India as the road will lead to the iconic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib that is located in Kartarpur on the banks of river Ravi in Pakistan. Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. For 18 years till 1539, Kartarpur was the place where Guru Nanak Ji lived and also assembled the Sikh community. The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor will allow seamless travel of Sikh devotees in India to the holy pilgrimage. This historical landmark between the two countries is also said to boost tourism between the two countries.

While the groundbreaking ceremony of the Pakistan side of the corridor will take place on November 28, India will lay the foundation stone for the construction to begin on its side today. The Indian side of the corridor starts from the Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district and it is extended across the international border between India and Pakistan. The corridor will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India and funded by the Government of India.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier in the week extended an invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan to three Indian ministers that included Sushma Swaraj, Capt Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. While Sidhu accepted the invitation, Swaraj and Amarinder Singh did not. EAM Sushma Swaraj cited prior commitments as the reason and nominated Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri to attend the ceremony in her place.

In a letter to Pakistan as her response, Swaraj said, “Being mindful of the sentiments of our Sikh citizens and the importance of facilitating their smooth and easy access to holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, we will be sending Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Minister for Food Processing and Industries, and Hardeep Singh Puri, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, as the Government of India’s representatives for the event planned for November 28.”