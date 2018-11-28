Pakistan’s act of provocation: Pro-Khalistan leader seen with Pak Army chief Qamar Bajwa at Kartarpur corridor event

By: | Updated: November 28, 2018 7:02 PM

Kartarpur corridor event: Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla was seen shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Khalistan, Gopal Chawla, Kartarpur, Kartarpur corridor, Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla, Qamar Bajwa, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pak Army chief, Harsimrat Kaur Images of Chawla and Bajwa was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla was seen shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, an act that may not go down well with Indian government which had sent Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri to the event.

Kartarpur, located near Pakistan’s border with India, is a place of high significance for Sikhs. The opening of Kartapur corridor will connect Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to Pakistan Punjab’s Kartapur area. Images of Chawla and Bajwa was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

From India, the ground-breaking ceremony was attended by MoS Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal and MoS Urban Development Hardeep Puri, sent to Pakitan as official representatives of the Government of India after EAM Sushma Swaraj had to decline the invitation due to prior commitments. Speaking at the event, Harsimrat called for peace and harmony between the two nations. “When the wall of Berlin can be brought down, then hatred between India and Pakistan can be brought down too with opening of Kartarpur Corridor,” Harsimrat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking next, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invoked Kashmir issue at the event, an act which drew sharp criticism from India. “The only issue between us is Kashmir, all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue,” Khan said. India reacted to Khan’s statement saying Khan shouldn’t have used the pious stage to discuss political issues between the two nations.

“Deeply regrettable that Pakistan PM chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of Sikh community to develop Kartarpur Corridor by making unwarranted reference to J&K which is integral and inalienable part of India,” the MEA said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pakistan’s act of provocation: Pro-Khalistan leader seen with Pak Army chief Qamar Bajwa at Kartarpur corridor event
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition