Pakistan’s act of provocation: Pro-Khalistan leader seen with Pak Army chief Qamar Bajwa at Kartarpur corridor event

Pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla was seen shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, an act that may not go down well with Indian government which had sent Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri to the event.

Kartarpur, located near Pakistan's border with India, is a place of high significance for Sikhs. The opening of Kartapur corridor will connect Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur district to Pakistan Punjab's Kartapur area.

From India, the ground-breaking ceremony was attended by MoS Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal and MoS Urban Development Hardeep Puri, sent to Pakitan as official representatives of the Government of India after EAM Sushma Swaraj had to decline the invitation due to prior commitments. Speaking at the event, Harsimrat called for peace and harmony between the two nations. “When the wall of Berlin can be brought down, then hatred between India and Pakistan can be brought down too with opening of Kartarpur Corridor,” Harsimrat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Pakistan PM Imran Khan: I don’t know why was Sidhu criticised (in India). He was just talking about peace. He can come and contest election here in Pakistan, he’ll win. I hope we don’t have to wait for Sidhu to become Indian PM for everlasting friendship b/w our nations. pic.twitter.com/yPdWCJDYAr — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

Speaking next, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invoked Kashmir issue at the event, an act which drew sharp criticism from India. “The only issue between us is Kashmir, all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue,” Khan said. India reacted to Khan’s statement saying Khan shouldn’t have used the pious stage to discuss political issues between the two nations.

#WATCH: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal gets emotional while talking about #KartarpurCorridor, in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/jefV4L73G4 — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

“Deeply regrettable that Pakistan PM chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of Sikh community to develop Kartarpur Corridor by making unwarranted reference to J&K which is integral and inalienable part of India,” the MEA said in a statement.