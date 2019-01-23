Kartarpur corridor talks: MEA proposes dates for Pakistan delegation visit to work out modalities

Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib (file)

New Delhi has proposed two dates to an Islamabad team which is set to visit the Kartarpur corridor and take care of the “modalities”. This came a day after Pakistan invited India to send a delegation, after sharing a draft agreement on Kartarpur corridor, to negotiate and finalise the deal.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said the Indian government has proposed 26th February and 7th March 2019, as possible dates for the Pakistani delegation to discuss and finalise the deal – so that the Indian pilgrims can visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The Gurudwara is located on the bank of Ravi river of Pakistan – it is also the place where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, lived for 18 years till he passed away.

The MEA said in the statement that India has finally shared the location of the “zero point” or the crossing point with Pakistan, to pave way for the corridor along the international border between the two countries – to establish the long pending Kartarpur Corridor, and facilitate the visit of Sikhs to the sacred site.

The representatives of the two countries will be meeting in Narowal, nearly 4 km away from the Gurdaspur border, to facilitate the travel of Sikh pilgrims from India to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

The draft agreement between India and Pakistan for the corridor has been shared through the Indian High Commission at Islamabad, informed Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

The Union Cabinet decided to open up the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak till the international border on November 22, 2018. The foundation stone for the corridor was laid by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on November 26 last year, in the Gurdaspur district. On November 28, Pakistan PM Imran Khan laid the foundation stone at Narowal, around 125 km away from Lahore. This corridor was a long pending demand of the Indian Sikh community and on occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak last year, Pakistan committed to open the corridor for the Indian pilgrims.