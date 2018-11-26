Kartarpur corridor Live Updates: ‘Beware, we are also Punjabis,’ Amarinder Singh warns Qamar Javed Bajwa in Gurdaspur

Kartarpur corridor Live Updates: An event to lay foundation stone on the Indian side of Karatarpur Corridor was held in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Monday. The event was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and a host of other leaders.
Kartarpur Sahib, a religiously significant shrine for Punjab’s dominant Sikh community is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Today’s event was held at the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
The opening of the corridor has also picked up the political colour. One of the ministers in Punjab, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has said that state Congress leaders and ministers have been “ignored”. While in an uexpected gesture, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slammed Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for terrorist attacks in Punjab.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is the chief guest for Kartarpur Sahin event. The VP was given guard of honour by the Army today. "Inspecting the Guard-of-Honour given by the Army, on my arrival, at Gurdaspur, Punjab today," the vice president tweeted.
I would like to ask Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa something, as a soldier. Which Army teaches to violate ceasefire and kill jawans on the other side? Which Army teaches to send ppl to attack Pathankot and Amritsar? This is cowardness: Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh
In an uexpected gesture, Amarinder Singh warned Pakistan Army Chief qamarJawed Bajwa saying that his men will not be allowed to enter in India.
'I am warning you (Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa), we are also Punjabis, you will not be allowed to enter here and vitiate the atmosphere,' Amarinder Singh said.