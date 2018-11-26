Kartarpur corridor Live Updates: ‘Beware, we are also Punjabis,’ Amarinder Singh warns Qamar Javed Bajwa in Gurdaspur

Kartarpur corridor Live Updates: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slammed Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for terrorist attacks in Punjab.

Kartarpur corridor Live Updates: An event to lay foundation stone on the Indian side of Karatarpur Corridor was held in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on Monday. The event was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and a host of other leaders.

Kartarpur Sahib, a religiously significant shrine for Punjab’s dominant Sikh community is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Today’s event was held at the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

The opening of the corridor has also picked up the political colour. One of the ministers in Punjab, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has said that state Congress leaders and ministers have been “ignored”. While in an uexpected gesture, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slammed Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for terrorist attacks in Punjab.

Here are all the Live Updates on Kartapur Corridor opening ceremony:

