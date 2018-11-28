Kartarpur Corridor: India slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan for mentioning Kashmir on the pious occasion

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (ANI)

In response to queries regarding a reference to “Kashmir” by Pakistan Prime Minister Khan on Wednesday, the MEA’s official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “It is deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of the Sikh community to develop a Kartarpur corridor by making unwarranted reference to Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India.”

He said, “Pakistan is reminded that it must fulfill its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross border terrorism from territories under its control.”

Earlier in the evening, with Pakistan extending olive branch to India, the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that the Kartarpur Corridor initiative should be seen in isolation while reminding of the Centre’s stance of “terror and talks can’t go together”.

Army Chief on Khalistani Gopal Chawla seen with Pak CoAS General Bajwa during #KartarpuraCorridor inauguration: Everybody talks about giving peace a chance. You see what govt said today. This (#KartarpurCorridor) is to be seen in isolation. It shouldn’t be linked to anything else pic.twitter.com/FrjochrkhI — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

The Army chief was delivering the annual YB Chavan Memorial Lecture on ‘Addressing the Challenges of Hybrid Conflict in the 21st Century’ today at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA).

Responding to media queries on the sidelines on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal as well as Khalistani Gopal Chawla being seen with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, he said that “People keep saying give peace a chance, something should happen but see what our government has said.”

Adding that this needs to be seen in isolation. “Kartarpur should be seen in isolation, do not link this to anybody else. This is unilateral decision and has no links with other things.”

Rawat said that the Hybrid warfare is well-sequenced and organised warfare focusing on population, infrastructure, which India has been facing since independence.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj speaking at a rally in Hyderabad, while ruling India’s attendance at the proposed SAARC summit in Pakistan, made it clear that there cannot be any dialogue with Pakistan unless it stopped sponsoring terrorism, saying talks and terror cannot go together.

The minister made it clear that New Delhi was not responding to an invite from Pakistan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gathering of South Asian leaders.