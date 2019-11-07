Kartarpur corridor inauguration: MEA says will go by agreement after Pakistan re-invokes passport requirement

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that reports coming in from Pakistan were conflicting as some times they say passport is needed and other times that it isn’t. (IE)

Kartarpur Corridor: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that there were conflicting reports coming in from Pakistan on the documents required to visit the Kartarpur corridor but the government will go by what was agreed upon in the pact signed between India and Pakistan on October 24. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier said that the Sikh pilgrims who want to visit the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib would need just a valid ID card as an identity proof.

However, days later, the Pakistan Army contradicted Khan and said that all visiting pilgrims will need a passport to use the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan Army spokesperson Ashif Ghafoor said that “the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity”.

Reacting to the developments, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that reports coming in from Pakistan were conflicting as some times they say passport is needed and other times that it isn’t. “We think there are differences between their Foreign Office and other agencies. “We are aware that there is a bilateral document which has been signed between India and Pakistan which clearly specifies the document to be carried by the pilgrims. Any amendment to existing MoU cannot be done unilaterally, it requires the consent of both the parties,” Kumar said.

As per the pact signed between India and Pakistan, the pilgrims need to carry a valid passport. However, they won’t require a visa to visit the holy shrine. Prime Minister Imran Khan had waived off the condition. But Pakistan Army imposed that condition again for pilgrims visiting from India, overruling the promise made by PM Khan.

Here are some key highlights of the agreement

Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor.

The travel will be Visa Free.

Pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport.

Persons of Indian Origin need to carry OCI card along with the passport of their country.

The Corridor is open from dawn to dusk. Pilgrims traveling in the morning will have to return on the same day.

Pilgrims will have a choice to visit as individuals or in groups.