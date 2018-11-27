Kartarpur corridor: In Pakistan, Navjot Singh Sidhu says wrong to see religion through lens of terror

Navjot Singh Sidhu

After giving “real credit” for initiating the Kartarpur corridor to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Congress minister in Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday stoked another controversy by saying he has forgiven Indian media for criticizing his visit to Pakistan during Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. Sidhu, who is visiting Pakistan to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for Kartarpur corridor on November 28, also pitched for resumption of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan claiming that most people in India would love to watch the mother of all cricketing rivalries.

Sidhu reiterated that he was grateful to PM Khan for “taking the initiative”.

Referring to himself as “messenger of Nanak”, Sidhu emphasized that one should not see religion through the lens of terror. He also asserted that the Kartarpur Corridor would bring peace and harmony to the region. Sidhu today crossed the Attari-Wagah border to Pakistan after he accepted the invitation sent by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the all-important event.

This comes a day after Sidhu chose to “stay away” from the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara corridor by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, saying he was not into any “credit war”. Sidhu visited Dera Baba Nanak Monday, went to its ‘darshan asthal’ and had a glimpse of the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, located about 4 kms from in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab through binoculars installed there for the purpose.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522. The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built here, where Guru Nanak Dev is said to have died. Both India and Pakistan have announced that stretches would be developed in their respective areas, linking Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The decision coincided with the 549th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev on Friday.