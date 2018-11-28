Kartarpur corridor: Imran Khan to lay foundation stone today, treat Indian ministers to langar after ceremony

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal (C) along with other SGPC members before crossing over to Pakistan through the Wagah borderto attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor at Nankana Sahib. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan will today lay the foundation stone for a corridor that would connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India to provide visa-free movement of Sikh pilgrims. The first guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak Dev had spent 18 years in Kartarpur, before his death in 1539. The latest development has come ahead Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary in 2019.

While Pakistan had invited External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the ceremony, she had cited unavailability due to prior commitments. India will be represented by Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri at the event, Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be present in his “personal” capacity.

Established by Guru Nanak Dev in 1522, Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is situated near river Ravi in Pakistan, which is close to four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, the first Gurdwara is where Guru Nanak Dev is believed to have died. After the event, Pakistan PM Imran Khan will take around the Gurudwara to bot the ministers and Navjot Singh Sidhu around the gurdwara. After this ‘langar’ also be held for everyone at lunchtime.

The corridor is expected to be completed within six months, Pakistan said yesterday. On Monday, during the function to laid the foundation stone in the presence of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Chief Minister said even as he was happy with the groundbreaking step by both governments, but he had said that at the personal level would not go there until the killing of Indian soldiers is stopped. On the other hand his, number 2 in the Punjab cabinet, Navjot Singh Sidhu has high hopes from the new government in Pakistan under Imran Khan. Sidhu had earlier visited the country in August during the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan.

Facts about Kartarpur Corridor:

* Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is the place where Guru Nanak Dev lived for 18 years before he breathed his last in 1539

*It is situated on the bank of River Ravi in Pakistan

*Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is nearly four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

*Sikhs from India assemble in large numbers for darshan from the Indian side of the border, and binoculars are also put in place at the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak.

*The gurdwara was opened for people after repairs and restoration work was completed in 1999. Sikh pilgrims have been visiting the shrine ever since.