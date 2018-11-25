Kartarpur corridor event: Sushma Swaraj thanks Pakistan for invite; nominates Harsimrat Kaur, Hardeep Puri to attend

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of Berlin Wall fall to point out the potentially transformative nature of development in the Kartarpur corridor between the two nations, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpur on November 28. The ceremony will also be attended by Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

The minister, however, said she won’t be able to attend due prior commitments at the election campaign in Telangana. She, however, nominated her Cabinet colleagues, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, to attend the ceremony as the India’s representatives.

“We hope that the Government of Pakistan will expedite construction of the corridor in order to ensure that our citizens can pay their respects at the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor as soon as possible,” she tweeted.

Since Imran Khan took over as Pakistan PM in August, this is the second time that the neighbouring country reached out to India.

Earlier, India had declined invitation of meeting between foreign ministers of both countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, after reports of security personnel being killed and “glorification of terrorists

Qureshi tweeted on Saturday, “On behalf of Pakistan, I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj @SushmaSwaraj, Capt Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder & Navjot Singh Sidhu @sherryontopp to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at #Kartarpura on 28 Nov, 2018. #PakistanKartarpuraSpirit”.

Sushma Swaraj tweeted in reply, “I thank HE Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Foreign Minister of Pakistan for inviting me to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the Pakistan side of the International boundary on 28 November 2018… Since I am unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib on the scheduled date, Government of India will be represented by my esteemed colleagues Mrs.Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Mr.H.S.Puri.”