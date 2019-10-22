Kartarpur Corridor: Agreement signing between India and Pakistan delayed, here’s the new date

The holy site of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province and is located 4.5 km near Dera Baba Nanak. (Image source: Youtube)

The date for inking the agreement of the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan has been shifted to Thursday.

Without citing any specific reason, sources confirmed that the date has been changed and now the agreement is likely to be signed at the Zero line. On Monday India through a Ministry of External Affairs press statement had announced that the agreement will be inked on Oct 23. The statement had also expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s insistence on imposing a $20 service fee on every Kartarpur pilgrim.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor and also despatch a batch of 500 pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara. Also, in a Sikh delegation led by the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will pay obeisance at the shrine and would return on the same day.

Sources said that Pakistan was urged to reconsider such a fee, but the neighbouring country and refused to concede to this request. The Indian government has put in place state-of-the-art infrastructure and on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev opens the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. November 12 is the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and all Indians and those holding OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card can undertake a visit to the holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib located in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

According to officials, only 5,000 pilgrims will be given permission every day to visit the holy site. And a week before the celebrations start the 4.2 km-long corridor from the Indian side in Dera Baba Nanak area in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district is expected to be completed.

