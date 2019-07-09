Karnataka crisis: All eyes on Speaker Ramesh Kumar as Kumaraswamy govt hangs by a thread

The Congress party has urged Speaker Ramesh Kumar not to accept the resignations of the 13 rebel MLAs.

The Congress party has urged Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar not to accept the resignations of 13 MLAs which includes 10 of its own lawmakers. The party’s legal department said that the MLAs did not follow the set rules while submitting their resignations and hence they should not be accepted. A total of 13 MLAs have resigned so far, 12 of them on Saturday. The Congress MLAs who have resigned are Pratapgauda Patil (Maski), BC Patil (Hirekerur), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Shivram Hebbar (Yellapur), Mahesh Kumatahalli (Athani), Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout), ST Somashekar (Yeshvantpur), Munirathna (RR Nagar) and SN Subba Reddy (KGF in Kolar). Congress MLA Ananda Singh (Vijayanagara) had resigned on July 1. The three rebel JD(S) MLAs who have resigned are AH Vishwanath (Hunsur), N Narayana Gowda (KR Pete) and Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout).

In a letter written to Kumar on Monday, who also is a Congress MLA, the legal department asked him to take a final decision only after meeting the disgruntled MLAs separately and hold a hearing to gather the public opinion of the constituency they represent.

“The MLAs have not submitted their resignations in accordance with the Constitution and legislative Assembly rules. They have to submit the resignations to you (Speaker) in person and that the legislators have not resigned voluntarily,” CM Dhananjaya, chairman of the KPCC Legal and Human Rights department, said.

Dhananjaya noted that MLAs have resigned without meeting Kumar in person and submitted resignations to his office in his absence ‘without taking any prior appointment from you, out of malice’. They resigned bowing to compulsions, allurements and such resignations can’t be accepted according to law.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state is on the verge of losing the majority in 224 members House if the Speaker accepts the resignations of 13 MLAs. The strength of the coalition will be reduced to 105 from 118, bringing it at par with the BJP which is the single largest party with 105 MLAs. Interestingly, independent MLAs H Nagesh (Mulbagal) and R Shankar (Ranebennur) also resigned on Monday from the HD Kumaraswamy cabinet and extended support to the BJP.

Meanwhile, all ministers of the Congress as well as the JDS have resigned from the Cabinet on Monday, making it clear that the government was willing to accomodate the demands of all disgruntled legislators. The dissolution of the cabinet was a clear signal that both parties wrere willing to offer the ministerial berths to the rebel MLAs to save the 13 -month-old coalition government.

The BJP, on the other hand, said that it will hold demonstrations across the state on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy as his government has slipped into a minority.