Karol Bagh Hotel fire tragedy: Emergency exit doors locked, norms were violated, says KJ Alphons

Karol Bagh Hotel fire: Union minister KJ Alphons on Tuesday visited the Arpit Palace hotel where 17 people were charred to death earlier in the morning. While talking about the tragedy, he said that the emergency exit of the hotel was “too narrow” for escape and on top of it they were also locked. While further talking about the unfortunate incident, Alphons said that he is sure that there would be a violation of norms that led to the fire. According to a report by PTI, Alphons who is the Union tourism minister while talking about the reason behind the fire said that there were a lot of wooden structures inside, which may have helped the fire spread.

“When I headed to the emergency exit, I found that it had been locked yesterday (last night). Also, it was too narrow,” he said. He further added, “Obviously, even if people came to the emergency exit, they could not have escaped as it was too narrow and it was locked anyway.”

Alphons further said that he spoke with the mayor and in order to make sure that such an incident does not take place again, he has asked the mayor to whether all regulations were in place and to take immediate action if there was any lapse on the part of the hotel management.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an interaction with ANI had said, “17 people dead and 2 injured. Most of the people died due to suffocation. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence. District Magistrate has ordered inquiry.”