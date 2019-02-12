Karol Bagh hotel fire: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for Arpit Palace Hotel blaze victims

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 3:08 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the compensation after visiting the spot.

Karol Bagh hotel fire, Arvind Kejriwal, Arpit Palace Hotel, Karol Bagh hotel fire compensation, karol bagh fire tollThe city government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday. At least 17 people, including a child, were killed in the fire that broke out in the Arpit Palace Hotel on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.

Also read| Karol Bagh hotel fire: 17 dead in blaze at Hotel Arpit Palace in New Delhi

Kejriwal announced the compensation after visiting the spot. The city government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.The fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel located on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.  A call about the fire was received at 4.35 am and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior officer from Delhi fire service said. 17 persons are dead and two critically injured. 35 people have been rescued, he said. Cooling process is underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

