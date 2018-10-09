Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Amu, who declared bounty on Deepika Padukone ahead of Padmaavat release, back in BJP

Suraj Pal Amu is the chief of the right-wing fringe group Karni Sena that had protested vehemently against the release of the film.

Karni Sena Chief Suraj Pal Amu, who stoked a major controversy by announcing a bounty of Rs 10 crore for decapitating eminent Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone before the release of their magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’, has returned to the BJP. Amu had quit from his post of BJP chief media coordinator in Haryana in November 2017 following the remarks. However, the BJP has now rejected the resignation of Amu, the leader informed.

Amu, who made the statement while he was the party’s chief media coordinator in Haryana, has termed his rejoining the party as “coming back” to “home”, according to ANI. Amu told ANI he had resigned from different posts of the Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana Unit many months back but state BJP chief Subhash Barala has rejected it. Amu claimed that he has been at different posts in the party and its student wing for the 29-30 years. “These were very tough 8 months for me to stay away from the party,” Amu said, asserting that he kept working in different social organisations.

Amu is the chief of the right-wing fringe group Karni Sena that had protested vehemently against the release of the film. BJP Haryana chief Subhash Barala back then had issued a show-cause notice to Amu for the controversial remark. Gurugram Police had arrested Amu but he was released on bail.

Apart from Padukone and Bhansali, Amu had threatened West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting the release of the movie saying that she should not forget what happened to Shurpanakha, a mythological character whose nose was cut by Lakshmana, the brother of Ayodhya king Lord Rama.