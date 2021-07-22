Karnataka: Yediyurappa cancels July 26 legislative party meet, hints at exit

BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 16.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has cancelled the BJP legislative party meeting scheduled to be held on July 26. The meeting was called on July 26 to mark the second anniversary of his government. Yediyurappa had called the meeting after his return from Delhi on Monday. Reportedly, Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid the speculations of a change in leadership.

Today, Yediyurappa also hinted at his exit saying that he will accept whatever decision is taken by the party high command. The 78-year old leader said that the party high command will give him directions on July 25 about his future as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah (Home Minister) and our national President J P Nadda have a special love and faith towards me. You are aware that no position has been given to those who have crossed 75 years of age, but appreciating my work they have given me an opportunity despite me crossing 78 years,” Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister said that he intends to strengthen the party and bring it back to power. “We have a special programme on July 26 regarding 2 years of our government, after attending that programme, I will abide by the instructions from the national president,” said the CM, hinting that he might resign after the programme.

Yediyurappa yesterday said in a tweet that he is privileged to be a loyal worker of the BJP and it has been an utmost honour for him to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics. He also urged party workers to act as per party ethics and not indulge in protests leading to the embarrassment of the party.

I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 21, 2021

Before today’s development, Yediyurappa had refused to resign and had even gone to meet influential Lingayat seers to rally their support in his favour. Not only Lingayat seers but pontiffs from the religious mutts have extended their support saying that BSY should be allowed to complete a five-year term.