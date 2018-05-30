Karnataka without Cabinet amid rain woes, P Chidambaram says ‘heavens won’t fall’

Former Union minister P Chidambaram. (ANI)

Former Union minister P Chidambaram today sought to downplay the delay over Karnataka Cabinet formation when he was asked to comment on it. ANI reported him as saying that 10-15 days must be given to the JDS-Congress combine to form the government in the state.”So what, Belgium did not have a government for 9 months. Italy has not had a government for several days now. Let it take 10-15 days, heavens are not going to fall,” he was quoted as saying while commenting on Karnataka not having a cabinet in place yet.

Talking about the RSS’ invitation to Pranab Mukherjee to deliver a speech on the graduation ceremony of its cadre, the former Union minister said the former President must tell them what is wrong with their ideology. He was speaking at a book launch function in the national capital. Chidambaram said there was no point on discussing why Mukherjee accepted the invitation to be the chief guest at the RSS function to be held in Nagpur.

“Now that he has accepted the invitation, there is no point debating why he did so. The more important thing to say is, ‘Sir you have accepted the invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology’,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The senior Congress leader’s party colleague Abhishek Singhvi said it is a “somewhat stupidish approach” to judge the former president over the acceptance of the invitation.

A number of Congress leaders have criticised Mukherjee’s decision to accept the RSS invitation and urged him to reconsider “for the sake of secularism”. Mukherjee will address the Sangha Shiksha Varga’s (SSV) valedictory function at RSS headquarters in on June 7.

On Tuesday, speaking to reporters Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said there was no place for “political untouchability” in a democracy. He further said if anyone was invited by the RSS, the person has the right to decide whether or not to accept it.