Karnataka war continues! BJP MLA Suresh Kumar files nomination for Speaker post

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have missed the chance to form the government in Karnataka, but it is still flexing its muscle to keep the Congress-JD(S) alliance government under its thumb. Party MLA Suresh Kumar has filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post. Kumar is an MLA from Rajajinagar constituency. Accompanied by senior party leader V Sunil Kumar and Ashwath Narayan, he submitted his nomination papers for the post today morning.

The new Assembly will meet tomorrow where the Speaker will be elected and later CM HD Kumaraswamy will seek trust vote. According to the power-sharing formula between the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), the grand old party is set to get the post of the Speaker.

Suresh Kumar is a Brahmin and had been associated with the RSS for very long. In the recently held elections, he defeated Congress’ G Padmavathi by over 10,000 votes. The four-time MLA had served as Minister for Law, Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs in the Yeddyurappa government. The party has capitalised on his clean image whenever corruption became an issue. In 2011, when BSY was forced to vacate the CM’s chair, he was among three names who were seen as Yeddyurappa’s likely successors.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar also filed his nomination for the Speaker’s post. He was joined by Deputy CM G Parameshwara, former CM Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders at the time of filing his nomination. Kumar had defeated defeated GK Venkatashivareddy of JD(S) by a margin 10,552 votes from Srinivaspur seat.

Kumar had previously served as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly between 1994 and 1999. He was also a minister in the Siddaramaiah government.