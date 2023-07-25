Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Mumbai on heavy rain alert till July 27

Several states, including Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, are gearing up for heavy rainfall as the weather department announced alerts for these states. Fresh rains in North India are also expected to trigger more landslides in Himachal Pradesh and other hilly regions of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the northwest region of the country over the next three days.

Meanwhile, the water level of Ganga rose in Uttarakhand after continuous rainfall in the region.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand | Water level of Ganga River rises after incessant rain (24/07)

IMD issues rain alerts

“In Northwest India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely over Uttarakhand during July 24-28, over Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan during 24-27, over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during 26-28, over West Rajasthan on 25 and 26 and Jammu and Kashmir on 26 and 27,” the IMD said.

An orange alert has been issued for Central Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan regions from July 24 to July 27.

An orange alert has been sounded as Mumbai braces for heavy to very heavy rain (115.6 to 204.4 mm) today.

Odisha is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain on July 26 to 27. Heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) may occur at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rainfall, Karnataka authorities have announced a holiday for schools and colleges in Karwar, Uttar Kannada, Kodagu, Udipi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday.

Yamuna above danger mark

Delhi-NCR received light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday Morning with a subsequent rise in the water level of Yamuna at 205.45 meters.

The Yamuna has been flowing above the danger mark since July 22 due to an increase in the release from the Hathnikund dam in Haryana.