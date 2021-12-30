Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Results 2021 Live: BJP, Congress in neck and neck fight, JDS slips

Live

Karnataka Urban Local Body Election Results 2021 Live: A total of 167 Nagar Sabha seats went to the polls for which results will be announced today.

Karnataka ULB Election Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes is underway in Karnataka for Urban Local Body and Municipal Council/corporation seats voting for which was held on December 27. Initial trends have indicated a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress while the JDS has slipped to a distant third spot winning/leading on only a few seats. Voting for 58 urban local bodies in Karnataka was held on December 27 apart from the bypolls for 9 wards of various urban bodies and 57-gram panchayats. The elections were delayed by almost 3 years due to various reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Karatagi Municipality Elections, 23 wards went to polls in Koppal, 35 in Hospete, 23 in Ramnagara (Bidadi Municipality Elections), 23 in Bengaluru (Jigani Municipality Elections), 17 in Dakshina Kannada (Kotekaaru Town Panchayat Elections), 19 in Koppal (Bhagyanagar Town Panchayat Elections), 14 in Vijayapura (Naalathawada Town Panchayat Elections), 16 in Chitradurga (Nayakanahalli Town Panchayat Elections), 17 in Vijayapura (Kolhar Town Panchayat Elections), 18 in Haveri (Guttal Town Panchayat Elections), 18 in Dakshina Kannada (Vitla Town Panchayat Elections), 16 in Vijayapura (Nidagundi Town Panchayat Elections), 17 in Belagavi (Yaksamba Town Panchayat Elections), 35 in Chikkamagalur, 30 in Shira.