Karnataka urban local bodies election results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting underway; BJP, Congress, JD(S) fight to gain supremacy

Karnataka urban local bodies election results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting has begun

Karnataka urban local bodies election results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting is underway for elections in 102 urban local bodies across three cities of Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru. The polling was held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards on August 31 from 7 AM to 5 PM. However, earlier elections were scheduled to be held in 105 Urban Local Bodies. Polling in Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar was postponed due to onset of heavy rains leading to flash floods in Kodagu district, earlier this month.

A total number of 814 candidates are in fray for three city municipal corporations. Apart from them, 350 independents candidates have also contested. While BJP-JD(S) alliance was in control of Mysore City Corporation, Shivamogga, JD(S)-Congress had in power in Tumakuru. In a first, NOTA (none of the above) option was introduced in the local body polls in Karnataka.