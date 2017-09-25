Karnataka unveils 7-year development roadmap for inclusive growth

“The Vision 2025 document is aimed at providing a governance strategy for the state over the next seven years. Its scope is broad-based and specific to serve as a bridge between different sectors and diverse interests,” Siddaramaiah told the gathering. (IE)

Karnataka on Monday unveiled a seven-year development roadmap for the state with inclusive growth and progress. Releasing the “Nava (new) Karnataka 2025” vision document at an event here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the objective was to meet the expectation of all citizens in the state’s development across the social strata. “The Vision 2025 document is aimed at providing a governance strategy for the state over the next seven years. Its scope is broad-based and specific to serve as a bridge between different sectors and diverse interests,” Siddaramaiah told the gathering.

The exercise will cover 13 sectors to be identified by the respective department heads for driving the state’s growth in terms of key socio-economic and human development indicators. The sectors include agriculture and allied sectors, infrastructure, industrial development, services, education, employment and skill development, health and nutrition, rural development, social justice and empowerment, urban development, IT and BT and governance and law and order. “The project will be implemented through consultations, incorporating a top-down and bottom-up approach, involving people from urban and rural sectors, industry, academia, people’s representatives and civil society,” said the Chief Minister.

As part of a vertical approach, the state government will incorporate views from the people in all the 30 districts across the state. Feedback will be collected from them on “what you want to see for the development of Karnataka over the next seven years”. “We believe that only a participative process can be meaningful and implementable. Our government has been at the forefront of emerging trends and a torch-bearer of modern technology,” asserted Siddaramaiah on the occasion.

Day-long workshops will soon be held on the different sectors in every district across the state to elicit views of all the stakeholders, as the state government wants to break from the ‘ivory-tower’ approach adopted in implementing such a vision. The state government will also use digital media and social media like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp to connect and engage with the youth across the state. “Utilising an array of media platforms, we will invite suggestions and crowdsource actionable ideas, insights and diverse viewpoints to realise the hopes and aspirations of the people across state,” added Siddaramaiah.