Karnataka: Uncertainty looms large for 12 turncoats amid BS Yediyurappa’s impending exit as CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s now imminent exit has created confusion over the fate of 12 MLAs accommodated in the state Cabinet by the CM himself. The 12 legislators from the Congress and the JDS defected to the BJP and helped Yediyurappa form a government in July 2019. When there was a delay from the central leadership in accommodating these leaders into the cabinet, it was Yediyurappa who stood firm by them. Yesterday, some of these ministers including Byrathi Basavaraj, Dr K Sudhakar, B C Patil, MTB Nagaraj, Shivaram Hebbar, K Gopalaiah met Yediyurappa to discuss the future course of action.

After the meeting, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that they will be with Yediyurappa on every decision. “We have come to follow the ideals of the BJP and will follow what the high command says. We have to be with the CM till the end since we have worked together and it is only right that we support him till the end,” said Sudhakar.

However, the legislators denied reports that they were planning to resign from the cabinet. They, however, maintained that they would do so if asked by the BJP high command.

The Karnataka legislative assembly has 224 seats and the BJP’s current strength is 117 including these 12 legislators. The majority mark is 113. The party also enjoys the support of two independent MLAs, taking its tally to 119.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa yesterday hinted that he might quit after July 26, the date which marks the second anniversary of his government. Yediyurappa said that he will abide by the decision of the high command. He said that irrespective of whether he is in power or not, he will work to bring the BJP to power again in the next polls.

“On July 26, we have a special programme about our achievements of the last two years. After taking part in this programme, I will abide by the suggestions of the BJP national president. It is my duty to strengthen the party and bring it back to power,’” Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka CM, however, said that he will not name anyone as his successor and left the decision to the central leadership. There are rumours that a non-Lingayat CM may be picked to replace Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa had earlier refused to resign and had reportedly sought accommodation for his son BY Vijayendra prior to his exit. There have been corruption allegations against BY Vijayendra by some state leaders. Several BJP legislators had in past demanded a change of guard in the state.