Karnataka: Two men arrested day after killing of BJP youth worker in Dakshin Kannada

The Karnataka police on Thursday arrested two persons a day after the gruesome killing of a BJP youth worker in the Dakshina Kannada district. The arrested accused have been identified as 29-year-old Zakir from Haveri district’s Savanoor and 27-year-old Mohammed Shafiq from Dakshina Kannada’s Bellare district, police said.

The murder of 32-year-old Praveen Nettar, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, has led to widespread protests across the district with several reports of stone-pelting. On Wednesday, the police had to resort to lathi-charge in order to disperse the protesters during the last rites procession of the deceased BJP worker. As a mark of protest against the ruling BJP government, several party youth leaders also tendered their resignation.

On Tuesday night, Nettar was hacked to death at the Bellare village as two men on a motorcycle chased him down, hitting him on the head with a machete, before fleeing from the scene. The incident took place when Nettar, who owned a poultry shop, was closing down for the day at 9:30 pm. When he saw two men coming towards him on a motorcycle, he ran towards a neighbouring shop for help. However, he was struck by a machete way before he could escape.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cancelled the statewide celebration of his government’s one-year anniversary today which was supposed to be attended by party’s national president JP Nadda. “There is anger in our hearts following this killing. This incident within few months after Harsha’s (Bajarang Dal activists) murder in Shivamogga has pained me,” he said at a press conference called at midnight.

“My government completes one year and it is three years of the BJP rule after coming to power under B S Yediyurappa. We had planned for Janotsava but after looking at the pain of the victim’s mother and family, I have decided to cancel tomorrow’s events,” Bommai added.

Stating that after the BJP worker’s death, his conscience didn’t permit him to go ahead with the celebrations, Bommai said, “I apologise to people who were eager to attend the events on Thursday, also to party leaders, ministers and workers who had worked for organising it. We had to cancel it as my conscience did not approve.”