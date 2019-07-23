Karnataka trust vote: SC adjourns hearing of plea to hold floor test ‘forthwith’

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI Photo)

As the trust vote against the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka drags on, the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a plea by two independent MLAs from the state seeking directions that the floor test be held ‘forthwith’ in the state assembly. The court will now hear the matter on Wednesday.

The apex court also toook note of the submissions by Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar saying that the floor test would most likely be held today or tomorrow.

In the past few days, 15 lawmakers of the Congress-JD(S) alliance and two Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to the ruling coalition government. Two of these independent MLAs had filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking the court to ensure that the floor test is conducted by 5pm on Monday.

The debates on the trust vote dragged on till late night on Monday, and voting could not be conducted. The Karnataka Assembly reconvened at 10am today, but most of the Congress and JDS lawmakers did not turn up.

The speaker expressed displeasure over the empty benches in the Assembly on Tuesday. “Should this be the fate of the speaker or the assembly,” Kumar asked minister Priyank Kharge. “You will lose credibility, leave alone strength,” he told him.

The speaker had set a deadline for 6pm on Tuesday to conclude the trust vote. He had asked the Kumaraswamy-led government to honour their promise. “Don’t make me a breaker of promises… It will not bring respect to the House or to me,” speaker Ramesh Kumar said in the House on Monday.

If the resignations of the rebel MLAs are accepted, the Kumaraswamy government will fall short of the majority majority mark 113. The coalition strength currently stands at 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House including two independents.