Karnataka floor test 2019 LIVE: Speaker Ramesh Kumar sets 6 pm deadline for trust vote

Karnataka trust vote LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea of two independent Karnataka MLAs on Tuesday, seeking direction to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy to hold the floor test in the Vidhan Soudha forthwith. The two MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh, have withdrawn support from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and approached the Supreme Court after the government resorted to delaying tactics. On Monday, the Karnataka assembly was again adjourned without voting on the trust motion moved by Kumaraswamy last Thursday. Monday was the third working day for the House since then. Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday after ruckus by Congress and JD(S) MLAs who insisted voting can await the Supreme Court ruling. When the House met on Monday morning, the opposition sought to remind the government that it should honor its commitment to conclude the trust vote proceedings Monday itself. However, Congress and JD(S) MLAs created a ruckus inside the Assembly. Speaker seemed to be perturbed over the prolonged proceedings and stated that the discussion should end by 4 pm on Tuesday and by 6 pm, the voting process will be completed. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara were not present towards the end of proceedings when Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah told the Speaker that "100% voting can happen tomorrow (Tuesday)."
Congress troubleshooter Shivakumar, on the other hand, served a warning to the rebel MLAs, holed up at a Mumbai hotel since July 6, that they will face disqualification if they did not turn up before the Speaker on Tuesday in response to his notice. On Monday, 21 MLAs, including 17 from the ruling coalition, skipped the proceedings, besides two Independents and BSP member N Mahesh, who is supporting the government.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday. The debate on the confidence motion prolonged to Friday, with the ruling coalition defying the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala -- to complete the process by 1.30 PM on Friday and later by the end of the day. The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the Speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.
ANI reported that 13 rebel MLAs have written letter to Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar seeking more time to appear before him in the Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru. They have asked for four weeks time.
As the Vidhan Soudha debated the motion on Monday with frequent scenes of pandemonium, the Congress made its intentions clear right from the beginning that voting be deferred as the SC was seized of pleas by two Independent MLAs on the issue of trust vote.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday in the backdrop of the crisis triggered by the resignation of 16 ruling coalition MLAs -- 13 of Congress and three JDS. One of the Congress MLAs has withdrawn the resignation. Two independents MLAs have also quit the Kumaraswamy Cabinet and announced support to the BJP.
JD(S) MLA AT Ramaswamy has dared the rebel MLAs to declare they will not contest elections in future. "If the MLAs who resigned say that they don't have vestedinterest and greed for, let them declare they won't contest elections in future," Ramaswamy said while participating in the debate on the confidence motion.
Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Monday stated categorically that the discussion on the trust motion moved by HD Kumaraswamy will end by 4 PM on Tuesday and by 6 PM, the voting process would be completed.