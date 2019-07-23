Karnataka floor test 2019 LIVE: Speaker Ramesh Kumar sets 6 pm deadline for trust vote

Karnataka trust vote LIVE: CM Kumaraswamy with his deputy G Parameshwara during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha. (PTI Photo/File)

Karnataka trust vote LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea of two independent Karnataka MLAs on Tuesday, seeking direction to Chief Minister Kumaraswamy to hold the floor test in the Vidhan Soudha forthwith. The two MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh, have withdrawn support from the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and approached the Supreme Court after the government resorted to delaying tactics. On Monday, the Karnataka assembly was again adjourned without voting on the trust motion moved by Kumaraswamy last Thursday. Monday was the third working day for the House since then. Speaker Ramesh Kumar adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday after ruckus by Congress and JD(S) MLAs who insisted voting can await the Supreme Court ruling. When the House met on Monday morning, the opposition sought to remind the government that it should honor its commitment to conclude the trust vote proceedings Monday itself. However, Congress and JD(S) MLAs created a ruckus inside the Assembly. Speaker seemed to be perturbed over the prolonged proceedings and stated that the discussion should end by 4 pm on Tuesday and by 6 pm, the voting process will be completed. Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara were not present towards the end of proceedings when Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah told the Speaker that “100% voting can happen tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Congress troubleshooter Shivakumar, on the other hand, served a warning to the rebel MLAs, holed up at a Mumbai hotel since July 6, that they will face disqualification if they did not turn up before the Speaker on Tuesday in response to his notice. On Monday, 21 MLAs, including 17 from the ruling coalition, skipped the proceedings, besides two Independents and BSP member N Mahesh, who is supporting the government.