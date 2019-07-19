Karnataka floor test LIVE: Governor asks CM Kumaraswamy to prove majority today as Congress-JD(S) delay trust vote

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is likely to seek trust vote before 1:30 pm on Friday.

Karnataka trust vote Live Updates: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority on the floor of the Vidhan Soudha before 1:30 pm on Friday. The Governor’s directive to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government came after a trust vote could not take place on Thursday with the Speaker adjourning the day’s proceedings in the assembly. “Though a message as contemplated under article 175 (2) is sent to the Speaker, I am informed that the House is adjourned today. Under these circumstances, I request you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 PM tomorrow (Friday),” Vala said in a letter to Kumaraswamy. The opposition BJP, on the other hand, staged an overnight ‘dharna’ inside the House against the Congress-JD(S) delay tactics. On Thursday, twenty MLAs did not turn up which includes 17 from the ruling coalition. Twelve of them are holed up in a hotel in Mumbai. Lone BSP MLA N Mahesh and two independents who quit the government earlier this month were also missing from the House proceedings. Throughout the day, the House barely focussed on the debate on the motion moved by CM Kumaraswamy. In total, the House witnessed three adjournments before the proceedings were adjourned for the day by Speaker Ramesh Kumar. This prompted BJP leaders to meet the Governor and stage a dharna inside the Assembly.

As many as 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JD-S) have resigned. Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have also withdrawn their support to the government, putting it on the verge of collapse. However, these resignations have not been accepted by the Speaker yet. The coalition strength stands at 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House including two independents. It is certain that of the voting takes places today, the Kumaraswamy government will fall short of the majority majority mark 113.