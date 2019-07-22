Karnataka trust vote LIVE: Fate of Kumaraswamy govt to be decided today

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy with his deputy G Parameshwara during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The fate of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka will be decided by a trust vote in the assembly on Monday. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has urged the rebel MLAs to ‘expose’ the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the session, but none of them have confirmed their participation yet.

Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said that Kumaraswamy was just trying to buy time as Monday would be the last day of his government.

From the ruling coalition, 16 MLAs (13 from Congress and three from JD-S) have submitted their resignations to the speaker. Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have also withdrawn their support to the government, putting it on the verge of collapse.

However, these resignations have not been accepted by the Speaker yet. The coalition strength stands at 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House including two independents. It is certain that of the voting takes places today, the Kumaraswamy government will fall short of the majority majority mark 113.