Karnataka Temple Prasad poisoning: Death toll goes up to 17

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 12:04 AM

The toll in the temple 'Prasad' poisoning incident in Chamarajnagar district has gone up to 17 with the death of a 45-year-old man undergoing treatment in hospital, health department sources said Saturday.

Karnataka, Karnataka Temple, Karnataka Temple Prasad poisoning, Karnataka Temple Prasad poisoning toll, Chamarajnagar, india newsOn December 14, 15 people had died and more than 100 others were hospitalised after consuming ‘prasad’ distributed at Maramma temple in Sulavadi village. (File photo: Express)

The toll in the temple ‘Prasad’ poisoning incident in Chamarajnagar district has gone up to 17 with the death of a 45-year-old man undergoing treatment in hospital, health department sources said Saturday. Rangan, a resident of Hanur, died at a hospital at 3.15 pm, healthdepartment joint director Suresh Shastry said in a release.

On December 14, 15 people had died and more than 100 others were hospitalised after consuming ‘prasad’ distributed at Maramma temple in Sulavadi village. According to the release, 18 people are on ventilator and four in the ICU of various hospitals.

Police have arrested four people, including Salur Math seer Pattada Immadi Mahadeva Swami and his three accomplices, including a woman, on charges of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy. Police claimed the 52-year-old seer and his accomplices had allegedly conspired and mixed a deadly pesticide in the ‘prasad’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Karnataka Temple Prasad poisoning: Death toll goes up to 17
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition