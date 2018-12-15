Karnataka temple food poisoning case: 11 dead, over 90 hospitalised as doctors suspect pesticide in prasad

Karnataka temple food poisoning case: The temple where the incident took place has been identified as Kichu Maranda temple and it is located around 160 km from Bengaluru. (ANI)

Karnataka temple food poisoning case: In an unfortunate event, 11 people lost their lives while 90 others have been hospitalised after consuming ‘prasad’ or religious food offering at a temple in Chamarajanagar district’s Sulivadi village in Karnataka on Friday. According to an NDTV report, sources stated that apart from the 11 devotees who lost their lives, many cows were also found dead after consuming the prasad. The temple where the incident took place has been identified as Kichu Maranda temple and it is located around 160 km from Bengaluru. Till now, the police has managed to nab two people in the case and they are looking for five more suspects.

The state government of Karnataka has announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased. The medical treatment of the others in the hospital is being looked after by the state government. HD Kumaraswamy, the Karnataka Chief Minister visited the hospital on Friday to meet with the people who were hospitalised after they consumed prasad in Chamarajanagar.

The District incharge Minister of Chamarajanagar, Puttaranga Shetty also visited the hospital. While addressing the media on the issue he said, “Total 47 patients are being shifted to Care Hospital,17 are in JSS Hospital and others are in different Mysore hospitals. Around 91 patients shifted from Chamarajanagar to Mysore.” He added, “Whoever may be the culprit, action will be taken against them. Police investigating the case and already arrested two persons,” as quoted by ANI.

The incident took place when people on Friday had gathered for the foundation laying ceremony of Maramma temple in the morning after which the prasad was distributed among the people. According to a PTI report, most of the people who visited the place to attend the ceremony followed the ‘Om Shakti’ tradition. The police stated that as soon as the people consumed the prasad, they started vomiting and began writhing with stomach pain. They were soon hurried to the nearby hospital for treatment.