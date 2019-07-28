Karnataka speaker disqualifies 13 rebel MLAs ahead of trust vote

Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified the MLAs with immediate effect till the end of the term of the assembly. (ANI Photo)

A day ahead of the floor test in Karnataka, the Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 13 MLAs. The lawmakers, belonging to Congress and JD(S), have been disqualified with immediate effect till the end of the term of the assembly.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka collapsed earlier this week as JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote held after days of political drama. A total of 99 MLAs voted in favour of the motion while 105 voted against it. A total of 20 MLAs were absent from the House at the time of division, reducing the strength to 205. The halfway mark was 103. Those who were missing from the House included 15 rebel MLAs (12 of the Congress and 3 of the JD-S), two Congress MLAs who got themselves admitted to hospitals in Mumbai and Bengaluru, two independents and the lone BSP MLA who was later expelled from the party for defying Mayawati’s diktat.