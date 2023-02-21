Karnataka: Sparring officers IAS Rohini and IPS Roopa transferred without postings

Amid an ongoing public spat between two senior women officers, the Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of IAS Rohini Sindhuri and IPS D Roopa without postings, reported The Indian Express.

The two bureaucrats indulged in a bitter war of words after IPS and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa on Saturday levelled 19 allegations against Sindhuri who was the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. A day later, Roopa shared seven photos accusing Sindhuri of sharing the photos with her male colleagues.

Roopa accused Sindhuri of sharing “nude, naked pics” and questioned if the pictures were sent for a compromise, according to IE report.

“Can an IAS officer send nude, naked pics? What was the reason these pictures were sent? For a compromise? Or is it to prevent action against her in a case where allegations were proved in a preliminary inquiry? She should answer,” Roopa wrote in a Facebook post.

Responding to the allegations, Sindhuri said that the IPS officer was driving a “false, personal vilification campaign” against her, adding that she would file a complaint regarding the matter.

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

The public spat has caused huge embarrassment to the state government with politicians intervening and asking the two civil servants to “maintain discipline”.

Also Read Bommai presents revenue-surplus budget for Karnataka

Following the bickering, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has directed both officials verbally and in writing to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules. He said that they have agreed.

The duo had submitted a petition seeking action against each other and explaining their stance to the chief secretary.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanedra had also warned action against the two officials for what he called “bad behaviour”.