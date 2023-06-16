Karnataka: Siddaramaiah slams Centre for stopping rice, wheat sale by FCI to states

The Karnataka Congress government’s plans to roll out its second guarantee, the Anna Bhagya scheme providing 10 kg food grains per person per month to all BPL families, has hit a roadblock after the Centre discontinued the sale of wheat and rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses to state governments.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the Union government of taking a “anti-Karnataka” stand to prevent the state from supplying grains to the poor.

The chief minister said Karnataka had requested 2.28 lakh metric tonnes (MT) from the FCI to supply grains under the Anna Bhagya scheme, and that on June 12, the FCI agreed to send around 2.22 lakh MT of food grains to be used for the Anna Bhagya scheme.

However, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution issued an order on June 13 stopping the sale of rice and wheat from FCI stocks.

The order exempts North East, hilly states, and states that are experiencing law and order issues or natural disasters.

The Food Ministry told the Indian Express that excluding state government schemes from the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) (OMSS-D) was part of the steps to check prices while ensuring adequate stock levels in the Central pool. The Ministry stated that this action was taken to control inflationary trends.

Siddaramaiah alleged that despite sitting on rice stocks of 7 lakh tonnes, the Union government was halting the FCI sale to states.

Karnataka is mostly looking at the purchase of rice from the FCI, not much wheat.

While the Centre was already supplying 5 kilos of rice per head, the state would require 2.28 lakh kilos of rice each month to provide the additional five kilos under the scheme.

“In a desperate attempt to create problems for the implementation of Anna Bhagya 2.0, the @narendramodi-led Government of India writes to FCI to stop sale of rice to State under Open Market Sale Scheme,” the chief minister tweeted on Thursday.

“Why is @narendramodi & @BJP4Karnataka against us giving 10kg of free rice to deserving people? Why do they want to snatch the food away from poor people?” Siddaramiah questioned.

“The BJP is always anti-Karnataka and we have been saying this since 2014. Narendra Modi’s step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka has caused Kannadigas great trouble since 2014. BJP leaders had openly threatened Kannadigas during elections by saying that all schemes will be stopped if the BJP is not voted to power. Is this letter to the FCI an outcome of that?”