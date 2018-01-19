Karnataka shocker! Assistant Professor torches 20 cars in 7 day rampage; here’s why

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka, an assistant professor has been arrested by the Belagavi police for torching as many as 20 cars in a week! Yes, you read it right. Dr Ameet Gaikwad (37) who was supposed to teach students, went on a car torching spree, setting 20 cars on fire over the last 7 days, leaving public as well as the police shocked. Gaikwad who is an assistant professor in the Department of Pathology at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), is mentally ill, according to the police.

A native of Kalaburagi, the professor currently resides in Sadashivnagar in Belagavi. He reportedly torched cars almost every night and police had sounded an alert to nab him. The police said that as many as nine cars were set on fire on January 13, 14 and 15 in Kalaburagi while seven were torched on January 17 in Jadhav Nagar in Belagavi. Gaikwad was caught when he was trying to torch another car on Wednesday night.

The police had become suspicious of the professor when they saw him entering a car wearing a helmet. Of the nine cars he allegedly set ablaze in Kalaburagi, seven belong to doctors, police said. However, it has denied any political or communal angle to the incident.

The police revealed that on Wednesday, Gaikwad was trying to set ablaze the car belonging to a lady but she extinguished it just in time. Later, he torched two more cars in Camp Area. Locals nabbed him when he was about to torch another car in Vishweshwarnagar. However, Dr Gaikwad remained mute during police interrogation.

Gaikwad reportedly used to go out at night between 3 am and 4 am wearing a hooded T-shirt to avoid being spotted by the CCTV cameras. He is well educated and knew a thing or two about criminal acts. That is how he developed what he thought was a foolproof modus operandi, an investigating officer said. The police added that Gaikwad has not responded to any of their questions. He has neither denied nor accepted that he set fire to cars.