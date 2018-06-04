Senior BJP leader opposed to ban on Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka

The film star has often faced the wrath of pro-Kannada organisations for his comments on the Cauvery issue.

The ban on Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ in Karnataka by the state film body has not gone down well with senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who said artistes are national assets and not limited to any region or language.

“Irrespective of the field they are in, artistes are assets to the nation. They are not limited to any region or language,” he told reporters in Chikkamagaluru.

The BJP leader was reacting to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce decision not to allow screening of the film, due for release on June 7.

The KFCC is upset with Rajinikanth over his reported statement that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing in toto.

“Rajkumar (Kannada matinee idol) was not just limited to Karnataka. He won many awards in different parts of the country. Artistes and actors belong to the whole nation.

The BJP leader said he would not buy the argument from anybody to oppose any movie just because it is from a particular region and a particular language and pointed out that Kannada films could face the same consequences in future.

Karnataka has a sizeable Tamil population and a huge

Rajinikanth fan following.

‘Kaala’ is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 7.