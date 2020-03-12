Karnataka script on MP turf: No floor test till MLAs who resigned appear before Speaker, says Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness a repeat of Karnataka with Kamal Nath going all out to prevent what now is a serious threat to his government. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Hours after the BJP said that it would seek a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said it cannot take place as the resignations of 19 MLAs have not been accepted yet. He said the MLAs should appear before the Speaker and speak for themselves. He further claimed that the legislators, who have been camping in Bengaluru, have been held hostage by the BJP.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was thrown into a crisis after 22 of its MLAs close to Jytiraditya Scindia submitted their resignations, pushing the government in minority. Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP a day later in the national capital. With the resignation of 22 MLAs, the Congress party’s tally in the Assembly has come down to 92, much lower than the BJP’s 107.

Earlier in the day, BJP’s chief whip in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Narottam Mishra said that his party would request the Governor and the Assembly Speaker to hold a floor test on Monday (March 16). He said the resignations of the rebel legislators were with the Governor and the Speaker. Former Madya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too said that the Kamal Nath government has lost the majority.

The Congress, on the other hand, is in no mood to relent. It has sought the physical presence of rebel MLAs before the Speaker, who is from the ruling party and has absolute powers to accept or reject the resignations of MLAs. Considering the stand taken by the Congress, Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness a repeat of Karnataka with Kamal Nath going all out to prevent what now is a serious threat to his government.

Something similar had happened in Karnataka when some of the Congress and JDS MLAs resigned from the party, pushing the coalition government in the minority. However, the Speaker refused to accept the resignations forcing rebel leaders to approach the Supreme Court which directed the Speaker to meet the MLAs and hold the floor test. The Speaker then started the process which went on for three days, as he gave each member — who wanted to speak — to speak on the crisis and ten held the floor test.

Presently, the strength of the House is 228 and a party needs 115 to secure a majority. The acceptance of the resignations of the 22 MLAs brings the effective strength down to 206 with 104 required to cross the magic number. The Congress’ numbers could then drop to 92 giving BJP, with 104 MLAs a comfortable edge over Congress in the 206-member House.