Karnataka: Savarkar poster torn In Tumakuru day after clashes in Shivamogga

A group of men on Tuesday tore down a banner which had a photo of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Karnataka’s Tumakuru city. The incident comes just a day after communal clashes were reported from the Shivamogga district of the state after another group removed a poster of Savarkar and put up one of Tipu Sultan on Independence Day.

As per reports, the Savarkar banner that was brought down today in Tumakuru was installed in front of the Empress College as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Also Read: Savarkar poster row: Four arrested after man stabbed in Shivamogga, Section 144 imposed

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed for 48 hours in Karnataka’s Shivamogga after four persons were arrested over the communal riots that broke out over the pictures of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. 20-year-old Prem Singh was stabbed in the communal clashes that followed on Monday.

The four persons arrested on Monday in connection with the Shivamogga incident include Nadeem (25), Abdul Rehman (25) and Jabiullah while the identity of the fourth accused arrested is yet to be known.

Also Read: Mohammed Fazil’s murder ‘pre-planned,’ motive was to avenge Karnataka BJP youth leader’s death, says police

According to the police, Nadeem, the key accused in the case, is a history-sheeter who has been accused in a communal incident in 2016 during the Ganesha procession. According to the police, Nadeem was accused of throwing slippers at the gathering.

At the time of the arrest on Monday, one of the accused, Jabiullah, was shot in the leg as a measure of self-defence, ADGP Alok Kumar told the media. The accused have been charged under Section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder. The police said an investigation is underway to ascertain if the incident was an isolated one or part of a larger conspiracy.