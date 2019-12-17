Karnataka: RSS leader booked for making school students re-enact Babri mosque demolition

The video of the event shows school children tearing off a huge poster of Babri mosque.

Karnataka latest news: The police have booked a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary after a video showing school children re-enact the 1992 Babri mosque demolition at a function went viral in Karnataka. The event was organised at Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Kalladka, Bantwal.

According to reports, the school event was attended by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda, Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi and several Karnataka ministers. The school is reportedly run by a trust belonging to Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, said to be an influential RSS leader in the region.

The video of the event ‘Kreedotsava’, held on Sunday, shows school children, dressed in white and saffron, tearing off a huge poster of Babri mosque while chants of ‘Shree Ram Chandra Ki Jai’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ were heard in the background in an apparent reminiscent of December 6, 1992 incident.

Infact, Kiran Bedi had even tweeted videos of the event showing children in formation of the proposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Another formation d school children made was of the proposed Shri Ram Mandir at #Ayodhya. All such performances enabled d school ensure all of its 3800+ school children participate in d annual festival of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore @PTI_News @ANI pic.twitter.com/IdaoySuBY4 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) December 16, 2019

“Another one the school children made was of the proposed Shri Ram Mandir at #Ayodhya. All such formations enabled the school ensure all of its 3800+ Students participate in the annual festival of the school, Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore,” the former top cop had said in her tweet.